Can You Correctly Answer THIS “Carpool Karaoke” Question?

1. MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY MADE AN APPEARANCE ON LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN YESTERDAY, AND MENTIONED CLEVELAND. THE ACTOR SAID, “WE LOVED CLEVELAND. CLEVELAND GETS A BAD RAP.” I UNDERSTAND THAT KELLY RIPA WASN’T ON THE SHOW YESTERDAY, BUT CAN YOU RANK THEM IN ORDER FROM YOUNGEST TO OLDEST? KELLY? MATTHEW? AND RYAN?2. WHAT WILL OUR IPHONES DO NEXT? WELL, IT TURNS OUT WE MIGHT BE ABLE TO UNLOCK OUR PHONES JUST BY LOOKING AT THE SCREEN. HOW? THE IPHONE 8 IS RUMORED TO HAVE FACE RECOGNITION FEATURES THAT ALLOW YOU TO SIMPLY LOOK AT YOUR PHONE’S SCREEN TO UNLOCK IT. THE FIRST GENERATION IPHONE WAS RELEASED IN WHICH YEAR? 2005, 2006 OR 2007?

3. AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, CELEBRITIES AND MUSICIANS ALIKE GO FOR A RIDE IN THE UPCOMING APPLE MUSIC SERIES “CARPOOL KARAOKE.” JESSICA ALBA, MILEY CYRUS, ARIANA GRANDE, LEBRON JAMES AND MORE WILL APPEAR IN THE UPCOMING SERIES, DUE TO PREMIERE ON AUGUST 8TH. WHICH ONE OF THESE CELEBRITIES HAS NEVER BEEN ON CARPOOL KARAOKE? MADONNA, RIHANNA OR KATY PERRY?

RIHANNA

4. IT TURNS OUT YOU MIGHT NOT HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL SUNDAY TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF “GAME OF THRONES.” HBO HAS CONFIRMED IT’S BEEN A VICTIM OF A HACK. ACCORDING TO ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY, AN UPCOMING EPISODE OF “BALLERS” AND “ROOM 104” HAVE BEEN PUT ONLINE, ALONG WITH THE SCRIPT FROM NEXT WEEK’S FOURTH EPISODE OF “GAME OF THRONES.” WHAT DOES HBO STAND FOR?

HOME BOX OFFICE