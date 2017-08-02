It’s Time To Ride With A Mission And Maybe Even Win A Harley!

If you enjoy a nice ride with friends join the “Ride With A Mission” to benefit The City Mission.

The City Mission is a holistic ministry that exists to serve men, women and children at their point of crisis by progressing them towards stability, employment and independent housing. Our programs function to enable the at-risk, in-crisis or incarcerated to live self-sufficient lives of faith, productivity and excellence. This dynamic ministry provides essential community services such as adult education, vocational training, job readiness training, mental health counseling, youth programming, re-entry, spiritual direction and much more. Learn more here.

The City Mission is having their “Iron 883 Raffle” tickets are just $10 each and that could win you a 2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. The ride is Saturday, September 9, 2017. You can purchase your raffle tickets by clicking here.