Maximizing a Small Space – Glenn’s Weekend Mudroom Project

In our house, there is never enough room for stuff. We have stuff everywhere, especially coats, jackets and backpacks. Taking a trip to Pinterest, which is a grand way to kill time, gives you many different options for home organization. If you have $100, a spare weekend and a spare wall, this project is for you.

I started off buying some white Cape Cod bead board from Lowe’s. You can choose between the wide or thin wainscoting strips. For this project, I chose the thin. I purchased it in 96″ lengths and cut in half. I needed 2 packages that cost 18 bucks a piece. I attached to the wall using a brad nailer.

To reinforce the brad nails, I used liquid nails on each panel and then fit each piece into the other with a tongue and groove system.

I then attached a 1 x 4 board at about 40″ high so that the kids can hang their backpacks at a comfortable level. I attached the boards to the wall using 2″ construction screws.

After the board was painted, the project is finally starting to take shape. Now to move on to the top shelf.

This was the most difficult part of the project. I bough 2 corbels for each side of the shelf to make it look more decorative. The top piece is a 1 x 6, the bottom piece is a 1 x 8. I attached quarter round to the top shelf to give it a more rounded look, but you can always rout it if you have woodworking skills. I used a water putty to fill in all the gaps and spaces and then sanded it before painting it.

I bought these really cool hooks from Lowe’s in a Victorian finish. You can get any hooks you want, but I love that black distressed look. I gave everything 4 coats of enamel trim paint from Sherwin Williams. It gives it the right amount of durability as well as a good semi-gloss finish.

That’s it! I maximized a small area and now the kids have a place for all their stuff. Feel free to email me with any specific questions at glenn@star102cleveland.com. Good luck!! 😉