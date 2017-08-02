Tommy’s Restaurant Ships Milkshake For A Dying Woman’s Final Wish

For over 47 years, Tommy’s Restaurant in Coventry has servedup many milkshakes but none as meaningful as the one sent to Cleveland Heights native Emily Pomeranz.

Emily lived near Washington D.C and was in hospice with pancreatic cancer.

For her dying wish, Emily asked for an Indians hat and for a mocha milkshake from Tommy’s.

To make this wish happen, Fello packaged dry ice and the frozen shake so Emily could recieve the delicious treat overnight.

Sadly, Emily passed away last week but the milkshake story continues to live on.

