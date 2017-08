1. SIA IS READY TO GET HER FANS INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT. THE SINGER HAS SIGNED A NEW LABEL DEAL WITH ATLANTIC RECORDS, AND THE FIRST ALBUM SHE’LL PUT OUT IN HER NEW HOME IS A CHRISTMAS ALBUM. WHICH MONTH IS THE BUSIEST FOR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? OCTOBER, NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER

DECEMBER, DUH! (BLACK FRIDAY IS HUGE BUT NOT AS BIG AS THE SHOPPING DATES IN DECEMBER)

2. ANDY GRAMMER IS A DAD. HE AND HIS WIFE WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD, DAUGHTER LOUISIANA K, ON FRIDAY. NAME ANY ANDY GRAMMER SONG.

KEEP YOUR HEAD UP. FINE BY ME. CRAZY BEAUTIFUL. BACK HOME. HONEY, IM GOOD. GOOD TO BE ALIVE. FRESH EYES. GIVE LOVE.

3. LOOKS LIKE GOOD THINGS DO COME TO AN END – AT LEAST WHEN IT COMES TO TV. IT LOOKS LIKE, “THE BIG BANG THEORY” WILL PROBABLY WRAP UP WITH SEASON 12. AT THIS POINT, CBS’ MOST WATCHED COMEDY HAS BEEN RENEWED THROUGH ITS 12TH SEASON. SPEAKING OF SHOWS, WHAT IS THE MOST-WATCHED SHOW OF THE 2016-2017 SEASON? THE VOICE, THIS IS US OR SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL?

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (NUMBERS ARE IN MILLIONS OF VIEWERS – 19.6)

THE VOICE (10.3)

THIS IS US (9. 8)

4. BRUNO MARS’ LATEST RECORD “24K MAGIC” IS CERTAINLY BEEN A SUCCESS FOR HIM. IN FACT, THE RECORD HAS JUST BEEN CERTIFIED TWO-TIMES PLATINUM. THIS IS BRUNO’S THIRD STRAIGHT ALBUM TO GO MULTI-PLATINUM. CAN YOU NAME ONE OF THE TWO OTHER BRUNO MARS’ ALBUMS THAT WENT PLATINUM?

HIS DEBUT “DOO-WOPS & HOOLIGANS,” (FIVE TIMES PLATINUM) AND “UNORTHODOX JUKEBOX (FOUR-TIMES PLATINUM)

5. “Dancing With the Stars” might be missing two of their best professionals this upcoming season. Peta Murgatroyd says she’s not sure she’s coming back and hubby MaX plans are also up in the air. WHO HAS MORE MIRRORBALL TROPHY WINS? PETA? OR MAX?

PETA – 2