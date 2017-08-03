Check Out the New Krispy Kreme & Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut!

August 3, 2017 7:45 AM
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you’re on a diet, you might need to treat yourself this Friday to Krispy Kreme’s new arrival. LOOK AT THIS DOUGHNUT!

Yum! Here’s Kripsy Kreme’s poetic description of the doughnut: “filled with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, and Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.”

But even with the arrival of this doughnut, one question remains. How do you pronounce “Reese’s”?? Do you pronounce it so that it rhymes with ‘pieces’ or does your “Reese’s” rhyme with ‘Cicis’?

