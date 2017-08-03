Local Theaters To Run Disney Movie Marathons

August 3, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: disney, disney princesses
Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Clear you schedules! AMC Theaters around the country are bringing some favorite Disney classics to the big screen during the month of September.

As much as we enjoy cuddling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and re-watching some of our favorites, nothing compares to spending an evening at the theater. Films like Beauty & The Beast and Mulan will be shown on the big screen so your kids will be able to enjoy the full movie enjoying experience.

For schedules and to find a theater near you, head here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live