Parma: The 64th Safest City in the Nation!

August 3, 2017 6:35 AM
Photo by J. Smetana
A view of Cleveland from the city of Parma. Photo by J. Smetana

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has composed a list of the Top 100 safest cities, and Parma is on the list at #64!

Parma is the only city from Ohio to be included on the list. Thornton, Colarado, a northern suburb of Denver came in at #1.

Using FBI statics, Parma only has 99 violent crimes per 100,000. The least safe city in the country, St. Louis, has 1,800 violent crimes per 100,00.

Mayor Tim DeGeeter was very happy, believing the success had multiple factors.

“We have residents who are good neighbors, who keep an eye on their streets and neighborhoods
and also look out for each other. This is the fabric of our city.”

Cleveland’s suburbs have always ranked nationally! Lakewood has been deemed one of the best places to raise a family for the last decade, while Euclid’s library ranks high nationally year after year.

