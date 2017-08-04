Cleveland Ranked in the Top 10 Most Affordable Cities to Purchase a Vehicle



The Summer 2017 Car Buyer Quarterly Report has found Cleveland to be the 9th most affordable city in the country to purchase a vehicle! Cities included in the list had a population larger than 250,000. The state of Ohio meanwhile ranks at #9 on the Ten Cheapest States list, the state pulled an average of $282 on savings per vehicle purchase.

Here’s the official Top Ten: 1. Miami, Florida 2. New York, New York 3. Tampa, Florida 4. Newark, New Jersey 5. Atlanta, Georgia 6. Plano, Texas 7. Washington, DC 8. Buffalo, NY 9. Cleveland, OH. 10. Detroit, MI

Some of the highlights of the report include the following:

Florida continues its dominance over the past year as the top market for used-cars, with average savings of $920 over similar listings in other states.

The cheapest sedan during Q2 [April-June] was the classic Ford Crown Victoria, with an average price $1,668 below market average. The Ram Pickup 2500 and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class led the Pickup and SUV divisions respectively.

North Dakota saw the greatest movement in the rankings last quarter, moving from the 27th to 19th most affordable place to buy a used car.

Next time you need to buy a car, you can take some Cleveland pride knowing that you’re getting it for a great deal!