Former Cleveland News Anchor Sharon Reed Answers The LeBron James Rumor

A story that had been a tall tale in Cleveland for years has finally been answered.

Former Cleveland newswoman and anchor Sharon Reed, now based in Atlanta, addressed the myth that she had a child out of wedlock with Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar LeBron James.

From The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith:

“You know, I’ve never talked about that,” Reed replied. But then, with calming news anchor ease, she did: “The reason, I guess until now, that I’ve never talked about it is because I’m big on not just being authentic – I think that’s why I resonate with viewers, you know, there’s always more work to do – but I don’t own other people’s [pauses]. I own my own mess.” “Do I know LeBron? No.” “Probably had more conversations with his now-wife, under the tunnel, than him,” she continued. “It’s trash perpetuated by people who want it to be true… That’s a sexy thing for them to think. It’s a way they think to put me down. I can think of worse things you can say about somebody than, ‘She has a baby with an international basketball star.’ If it’s true, it’s true. It’s not.”

