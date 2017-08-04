Kesha Shares New Single ‘Hymn’

"I hope this will connect with people who feel like outcasts." August 4, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Kesha
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Kesha performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

Kesha has released “Hymn,” the fourth single from her upcoming Rainbow album. The track is vaguely melancholy, but still catchy and understated synths combined with simple percussion allow the vocals to shine.

Her voice is crystal clear as she sings about feeling like a misfit. “I hope this is one of those songs that will find and connect with people who feel like outcasts, especially young people today growing up with the omnipresent internet,” she wrote. “I really feel for them, because bullying today is so scary due to all of the technology.”

Check out the chorus:

This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion/ Yeah, we keep on sinning, yeah, we keep on singing/ Flying down the highway, backseat of the Hyundai/ Pull it to the front, let it run, we don’t valet/ Sorry if you’re starstruck, blame it on the stardust/ I know that I’m perfect, even though I’m f—– up/ Hymn for the hymnless, don’t need no forgiveness/ ‘Cause if there’s a heaven, don’t care if we get in/ This is a hymn, hymn, hymn for how we live, live, live/ This is a hymn, hymn, hymn for how we live, for how we live.

Rainbow is out August 11. Listen to “Hymn” at Radio.com.

