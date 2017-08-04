Three Local Ohio Restaurants Featured On National ‘Most Scenic’ Top 100

Three northern-Ohio restaurants are featured in OpenTable’s 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America: Pier W in Cleveland, The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton and Bay Harbor in Sandusky.

One of our Instagram friends gets credit for this picture. Doesn't Lake Erie look absolutely beautiful from our restaurant? pic.twitter.com/jAdDcFffQo — Pier W (@pierwcleveland) August 1, 2017

We've got your Saturday night set, all you need to do is make the reservation with us at 216.228.2250. pic.twitter.com/Z3m3DgP3bQ — Pier W (@pierwcleveland) July 29, 2017

OpenTable, a restaurant reservation list composed the list, has California with the most scenic restaurants with 13. Second up is North Carolina with six honorees. Florida, Nevada, Ohio (woot!), Virginia, and Wisconsin each have five while Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas have four.

“A meal becomes a moment when it transcends the ordinary and becomes a true feast for all senses,” OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer Caroline Potter said in a press release. “This year’s winning restaurants deliver on taste and sight in spades, offering delectable menus and breathtaking surroundings for the ultimate dining experience. They are also a great way for both locals and travelers to immerse themselves in a destination and relish in some of the best views the area has to offer.”

Check out each restaurant’s website:

Pier W in Cleveland

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton

Bay Harbour in Sandusky