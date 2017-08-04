Will and Grace Reboot: All The Details You Need

Will & Grace won’t be premiering until September, but NBC has already signed a second season of the reboot! Entertainment Chairman for NBC Robert Greenblatt reported that not only will four episodes be added to the first season (which means there will be sixteen episodes in the first season), but there will be at least thirteen episodes for the second season.

“When we got the initial order of 12, I thought that didn’t seem like enough.” Sean Hayes said, who plays Jack McFarland.

Among other details, the Will & Grace reboot is going to completely ignore the 2008 series finale! The finale, which received mixed reviews, creates a falling out between Will & Grace which lasts twenty years and is only reunited by their children. Well, the twenty years and the children aren’t happening.

Series creator Max Mutchnick said, “Why not say these two people are still living together? They’ve had heartbreaks and they’re still together. And rather than making that something to be frowned on, let’s celebrate that. What if our best friends from youth really become our rocks in our middle age?”

In a recent press conference, the cast and creators added that the would be taking politics to the show. Karen Walker (the character played by Megan Mullally) is a Trump supporter, which they hope will provide fresh and real material for the reboot.

Now, Tim feels like most of this seems lame, while Jen is all about getting back to the fun. What are your thoughts? Comment below and get ready for September 28th!