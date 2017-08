Charlie Puth, Judah & The Lion & More On Sunday Mornings Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

GIRLS CHASE BOYS – INGRID MICHAELSON

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND – JOHN MAYER

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE – SAM SMITH

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE – KT TUNSTALL

GIVE LOVE – ANDY GRAMMER

HOLD BACK THE RIVER – JAMES BAY

ROLLING IN THE DEEP – ADELE

STOP AND STARE – ONE REPUBLIC

HOUR 2

DRIVE BY – TRAIN

FAST CAR – TRACY CHAPMAN

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

LET HER GO – PASSENGER

ADIA – SARAH McLACHLAN

HOME – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

SHUT UP AND DANCE – WALK THE MOON

BUBBLY – COLBIE CAILLAT

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL – ED SHEERAN

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ

CATCH MY BREATH – KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 3

BELIEVER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

ONE MORE NIGHT – MAROON 5

HANGING BY A MOMENT – LIFEHOUSE

CAN I BE HIM – JAMES ARTHUR

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

FOLLOW THROUGH – GAVIN DeGRAW

POMPEII – BASTILLE

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

3AM – MATCHBOX 20

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

SAFE AND SOUND – CAPITAL CITIES