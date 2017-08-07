Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation

Sad news today for Hollywood romances as beloved couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce a separation. The two met in 20067 while filming Take Me Home Tonight (2011). They were married on July 9, 2009 in Indonesia and their son Jack was born in August 2012. Jack, now four, was in the NICU for a month as he was born nine weeks premature.

Anna Faris posted a message on Instagram: “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

On Facebook Chris Pratt posted: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another. – Chris Pratt and Anna Faris”.

What’s next for Pratt and Faris? Well Pratt is working on his sequel to Jurassic World due out in 2018 and has a role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Faris meanwhile will be tackling the fifth season of Mom, her CBS sitcom.

What a bummer! They say separations always come in threes…or perhaps that’s only said about those that pass away?