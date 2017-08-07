Cuyahoga County Fair: All The Details You Need!

The Cuyahoga County Fair runs today through Sunday August 13th at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. You can check out their website as cuyfair.com

The hours of the fair are as follows:

Tuesday-Friday: noon-11pm

Saturday: 10am-11pm

Sunday: noon-10pm

The admission is $7 dollars at the gate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and $8 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Kids under 12 are $6 and kids under 3 are free.

Today, Monday August 6th is $2 Buck Day:Get in for just $2 with ad donation of a non-perishable/unexpired food item.

Tuesday, August 7th is Senior Day: If you are 55 and older , get in for just $2 ALL DAY LONG and for everyone it’s “BOGO Day”: Buy One Fair Gate Admission get one Fair Admission FREE!

Wednesday and Thursday is “FREE before three” – Arrive and be in Gate by 3pm for FREE admittance with all ages welcome. All Day Half-Price Ride Bands will be available Wednesday and Thursday if purchased by 3pm.

Saturday Morning is Family Meet and Greet with Slider and Friends along with the Cleveland Browns “Chomps” – Just $2 per person from 10am-noon only.

Following the rock concert in the Grandstand on Saturday night, there will be fireworks!

Best of all, there is FREE PARKING daily!

Here’s a list of new features:

More Rides and Attractions than ever on the newly expanded South Midway

Woodcarver Tom Nero

Fearless Flores Family Circus & Globe of Death (As seen on America’s Got Talent!)

Saturday Morning Meet & Greet with Slider & Chomps

Pick Up Stix Stiltwalkers

Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom LEGO Exhibit

Monster Truck Racing League

Rolling Stone Rodeo

The Spirit of America’s Story Exhibit

Illusionist Drew Murray

RTA Kidwatch Fingerprinting & ID Kits

Here’s a list of returning features:

Demo Derbies

Harness Racing

FairWinds Turbine

Arts & Crafts

Fireworks

Junior Fair

Tribute Concerts Hall of Flowers

Square Dancers

Great Music

Haunted House

Unicyclist

Thrill Shows

Animals

Make sure to also check out Wish You Were Here, the best Pink Floyd cover-band on Saturday August 12th. The band celebrates the 40th Anniversary of “Animals” – Performing the landmark 1977 album in its entirety plus Pink Floyd’s greatest hits, classics and obscurities, along with new video, laser and lighting effects.

Presale tickets include gate admission (regularly $8). If you purchase day of show, you will have to pay the $8 Fair Admission at the gate, then pay for concert tickets at the box office ($8 at gate + $18 at box office = $26 for GA; $8 at gate + $28 at box office = $36 for VIP track seating). The box office will open at 4:00pm.

Check out more details for Wish You Were Here at this link!

For more details about the Cuyahoga County Fair, click here to go to their website.