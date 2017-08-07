Idina Menzel Stops Concert So Little Boy Can Sing ‘Let It Go’…Twice

By Joe Cingrana

Award winning singer and songwriter Idina Menzel is known to Broadway fans for her roles in Rent and Wicked, but it was her impeccable vocals on “Let It Go” from the Disney film Frozen that reached households of young children around the world. And while out on her current tour, Idina has been making some friends by asking kids to join her on stage to sing that very song with her in front of thousands.

Related: Idina Menzel on Elsa Having a Girlfriend in ‘Frozen’ Sequel

During this part of her July 30th show in Dallas, Idina asked a couple of kids to help her sing the Frozen hit — an invite which seemed to bring every child in the room to the stage — and was pleasantly surprised when she saw a boy in the crowd. “Oh, I love when the dudes come up,” Idina said with a smile before introducing 11-year-old Luke Chacko. Even more surprising was his response to the singer’s question about whether or not he knew the song.

“Do you even know what song this is?” Idina asked.

“‘Let It Go’ obviously… What kind of question is that?” Luke fired back without even missing a beat.

Idina went on to explain that during many of her shows, boys who have come up on stage have told her they were not really fans of the song, and one boy even preferred to sing Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, which drew laughs from Luke and the audience.

“Heck to the no,” Luke said about that notion. “I’m offended!”

It was at that point Idina let Luke sing some of the song, which immediately caused the room to erupt in applause. “Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again?” Idina cheerfully scolded the crowd. “Because you’re not hearing all of the subtleties because you’re screaming — and that’s OK — but now do it again!”

Luke then belted out the chorus backed by Idina’s band and wowed the crowd a second time.

“You’re very special,” Idina told Luke before joking, “well, who wants to go after that?!”

Check out the full performance below.