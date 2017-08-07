jen and tim show, jen toohey, tim richards, 102.1, star102, clevelandstar102, lebron, james, CAVS, Nike, shoes, limited, edition

LeBron’s ‘Retro’ Nike Shoes Are Going On Sale!

August 7, 2017
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Article written by M. Hribar

Do you love LeBron? Do you love the idea of looking like LeBron? Well now it’s becoming easier to do so!

This year Nike released a ‘retro’ LeBron shoe: the white Air Zoom Generation. It was released for the first time to positive reviews. This fall, there’s following it up with the black Air Zoom Generation. The shoe is allegedly coming out in October. It’s the same shoe that James wore during his first year before he began wearing his signature shoe with Nike.

There’s no word on the price-point or how many will be made for the black Air Zoom Generation. The white version had a limited release of only 400-500 pairs and were on sale for $175.

The first shoe that LeBron wore in his first official NBA Game against the Sacramento Kings in 2003 was the Nike Air Zoom Generation QS white and black colorway – you can get them on eBay but now Nike is releasing them for the first time in almost 17 years. They’ll be available on August 26 for $175.

Here’s the official announcement:

One impatient user took a picture of the actual shoe:

