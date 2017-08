Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win tickets to the Cleveland National Air Show presented by Discount Drug Mart Labor Day weekend at Burke Lakefront Airport featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds!

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!