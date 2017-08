An employee at Dunkin’ Donuts refused to serve two police detectives – allegedly because they are police officers. If that’s the case, the employee was absolutely in the wrong.

Now comes the backlash. The NYPD has decided to boycott Dunkin’ Donuts and get their coffee and treats somewhere else. Here’s the story.

The store is saying that the register was closed and that is the reason the employee didn’t serve them. Do you think the NYPD should boycott the store?