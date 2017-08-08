Cleveland Clinic Ranks High Again in U.S. News’ Best Hospital Ranking!

U.S. News has named the Cleveland Clinic the No. 2 hospital in the nation for the second consecutive year. Highlights on the U.S. News list include our 23-year streak at #1 for cardiology and heart surgery as well Cleveland Clinic’s Urology department has charted between #1 and #2 for the last eighteen years as well. This year, Cleveland Clinic took the #1 in Urology. You can check out the full ranking and write-up here at the U.S. News website.

The Cleveland Clinic tied for #3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, was #2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, was #2 in Nephrology, #3 in Orthopedics, #3 in Pulmonology and #2 in Rheumatology. The full rankings can be viewed on the U.S. News’ review and write-up.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is the #1 hospital in the country, a position it has held for the past two years. At No. 3 is Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, No. 4 is Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and at No. 5 is the UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco.

Dr. Toby Cosgrove, Cleveland Clinic president and CEO said that “Frankly, I think any time you measure and look at yourself, it’s important because you realize you can always get better. If we find out there’s some deficiency, some place we’re not doing well, we try to look at it and improve it.”

In Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic is #1, University Hospital comes at #2, Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital at #3, Hillcrest Hospital at #4, MetroHealth Medical Center at #5, Marymount and South Pointe tied at #6, and Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights coming in at #8.

In Ohio, Cleveland Clinic ranks #1, while University Hospitals comes in #2 and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center comes in third. Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Christ Hospital in Cincinnati come 4th and 5th in the state respectively.

Congratulations to the Cleveland Clinic, their staff and their hard work as well as the other amazing hospitals in Cleveland and Ohio!