Look at the New Cavs Jerseys!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have an upgraded jersey and corresponding ensemble for the 2017-2018 season. Check it out below!

Cavs new @Nike jerseys for the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/rqzfRz4qTc — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) August 7, 2017

Some people can’t help but notice how the announcement came with a bit of flair.

why do the new Cavs jerseys look like they're about to drop the most fire Single Ladies dance video of 2017 pic.twitter.com/0sJTDu4nYo — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 7, 2017

Things to note: the new Goodyear logo (after a new deal with Cavs made with Goodyear), the ‘Cle’ and ‘Cavs’ prints on the top of the shorts, the predominant Nike symbol and the favor of white over our home team gold color.

With all the latest drama, will these clothes help us secure another national Championship this upcoming July? Post your thoughts below.