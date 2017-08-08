jen and tim show, jen toohey, tim richards, 102.1, star102, clevelandstar102, CAVS, cavaliers, lebron, james, JR, Irving, Kyrie, uniform, jersey, championship, NBA

Look at the New Cavs Jerseys!

I want one! August 8, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: 102.1, Cavaliers, CAVS, clevelandstar102, jen and tim show, jen toohey, star102, Tim Richards
Article written and gathered by M. Hribar

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have an upgraded jersey and corresponding ensemble for the 2017-2018 season. Check it out below!

 

Some people can’t help but notice how the announcement came with a bit of flair.

 

 

Things to note: the new Goodyear logo (after a new deal with Cavs made with Goodyear), the ‘Cle’ and ‘Cavs’ prints on the top of the shorts, the predominant Nike symbol and the favor of white over our home team gold color.

With all the latest drama, will these clothes help us secure another national Championship this upcoming July? Post your thoughts below.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live