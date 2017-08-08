Tasty Tuesday: Tim Richards’ Special Tomato Sauce!

Mamma Mia! Tim’s Italian genes (or maybe he was just wearing Italian jeans) came together to make a delicious tomato sauce.

Tim made Homemade pasta sauce using tomatoes and basil right out of his garden. It was his first time making his own pasta sauce, and we thought we’d share the recipe on a Tasty Tuesday.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup olive oil, 4 garlic cloves, 4 cups cherry tomatoes, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon sugar, 1/4 cup fresh basil torn into pieces.

Instructions: Put the olive oil in a skillet and saute the garlic. Throw in the rest of the ingredients, heat for roughly 10 minutes on a medium heat, and enjoy!

It’s so easy that even Tim made it!

