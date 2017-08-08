jen and tim show, jen toohey, tim richards, 102.1, star102, clevelandstar102, tasty, tuesday, sauce, family

Tasty Tuesday: Tim Richards’ Special Tomato Sauce!

Come cook with Tim Richards! August 8, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: 102.1, clevelandstar102, family, jen and tim show, jen toohey, sauce, star102, tasty, Tim Richards, Tuesday

Mamma Mia! Tim’s Italian genes (or maybe he was just wearing Italian jeans) came together to make a delicious tomato sauce.

Tim made Homemade pasta sauce using tomatoes and basil right out of his garden. It was his first time making his own pasta sauce, and we thought we’d share the recipe on a Tasty Tuesday.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup olive oil, 4 garlic cloves, 4 cups cherry tomatoes, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon sugar, 1/4 cup fresh basil torn into pieces.

Instructions: Put the olive oil in a skillet and saute the garlic.  Throw in the rest of the ingredients, heat for roughly 10 minutes on a medium heat, and enjoy!

It’s so easy that even Tim made it!

Check out the photo gallery below:

 

 

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live