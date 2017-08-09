Best Spots For A Cleveland Picnic

By Mark HorningPicnic. The word evokes all kinds of nostalgic emotion. Picnics can range from grand family reunion catered affairs to simply searching out a spot of green space in downtown Cleveland in which to enjoy a quiet lunch. With fall just around the corner, it’s time to break out the picnic basket, stuff it full of goodies and find a nice place to eat and commune with nature. Check out some of the ideas below.

Cleveland Public Library

Eastman Outdoor Reading Garden

525 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Located on the northwest corner of E. 6th Street and Superior Avenue, this small green oasis is the perfect place to enjoy a lunch, read or listen to the birds that inhabit the trees. There is plenty of seating area as well as a fountain. After a few moments, you are liable to forget that you are in the center of downtown Cleveland. Forgot to bring some reading material? The adjacent library has the largest collection of books in the Northeast Ohio area.

Huntington Beach

28492 Lake Road

Bay Village, OH 44140

28492 Lake RoadBay Village, OH 44140 www.clevelandmetroparks.com This section of the Cleveland Metroparks has it all. Picnic pavilions, outdoor picnic areas under the shade of large trees, swings for the kids, open areas to run in, latrines and a great view of Lake Erie from the overlook. Don’t worry about dessert. There is a Honey Hut Ice Cream Concession located in the old pump house.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Palava Hut

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, OH 44109

Palava Hut

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, OH 44109

www.clevelandmetroparks.com Leave your cooler and picnic baskets at the Palava Hut near the Zoo entrance and after a few hours of touring (including the spectacular outdoor tiger exhibit) have lunch in the shade of the hut or venture out to the many picnic areas available throughout the Zoo including the waterfowl lake. Don't forget to make a stop at the RainForest for a unique Zoo experience.

Lake View Cemetery

12316 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44106

12316 Euclid Ave.Cleveland, OH 44106 www.lakeviewcemetery.com Think of this as a walking history lesson where you pack a lunch. Many of the Whos-Who of Cleveland have Lake View Cemetery as their final resting place including John D. Rockefeller, Carl B. Stokes, Elliot Ness, Raymond Johnson Chapman, Charles J. “Cupid” Pinkney, Jr., Edwin Higbee and James A. Garfield (where some folks stop by for a picnic lunch on the surrounding hillside of his monument). Be sure to be packed and ready to leave by dusk for it is documented that many of the spirits come out to roam the cemetery at night.