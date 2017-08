Can You Name ANY Show On Netflix?

1. BILLY RAY CYRUS IS HEADED FOR “THE VOICE” THIS SEASON. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE SINGER’S DAUGHTER HAS RECRUITED HIM TO HELP MENTOR HER TEAM THIS YEAR, WITH THE NEW SEASON OF THE NBC HIT SET TO KICK OFF SEPTEMBER 25TH. WHAT IS THE NAME OF HIS DAUGHTER WHO WILL BE APPEARING ON THE SHOW WITH HIM?

MILEY CYRUS

2. UH OH…UH OH…NETFLIX IS LOSING DISNEY AND PIXAR MOVIES. BEFORE YOU HYPERVENTILATE, THE MOVE ISN’T HAPPENING FOR A LITTLE WHILE. DISNEY CASUALLY MENTIONED DURING AN EARNINGS REPORT YESTERDAY THAT THEY ARE PULLING THEIR MOVIES FROM NETFLIX AND LAUNCHING ITS OWN STREAMING SERVICE. IT LAUNCHES IN 2019, SO UNTIL THEN, THE NOW MOST POPULAR SERVICE WILL KEEP THE CLASSIC MOVIES. NAME ANY SHOW CURRENTLY ON NETFLIX.

I HOPE THEY NAME SOMETHING EASY!

3. IT’S NO SECRET THAT DJS MAKE A LOT OF MONEY THESE DAYS, BUT WHO MAKES THE MOST OUT THERE? WELL, ACCORDING TO “FORBES’” 2017, THE ANSWER IS CALVIN HARRIS. HARRIS TOPS THE MAGAZINE’S LIST FOR A FIFTH TIME, BRINGING IN $48.5 MILLION LAST YEAR. COMING IN SECOND IS TIESTO WITH $39 MIL, FOLLOWED BY THIS STAR102 ARTIST. IS IT MARTIN GARRIX, ZEDD OR THE CHAINSMOKERS?

CHAINSMOKERS ($38 MIL)

MARTIN GARRIX ($19.5 MIL)

ZEDD ($19 MIL)

4. TODAY IS BOOK LOVERS DAY! AMAZON RELEASED ITS ANNUAL LIST OF BEST SELLERS AND FOR 2016 AND CAN YOU GUESS WHICH ONE OF THESE BOOKS MADE NUMBER 1? HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS 1 & 2, DIARY OF A WIMPY KID # 11: DOUBLE DOWN OR THE MAGNOLIA STORY BY CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES?

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS 1 & 2 – JK ROWLING

WIMPY KID BY JEFF KINNEY (6TH)

MAGNOLIA STORY (14TH)

5. “KING OF THE HILL” MAY BE THE NEXT SHOW TO GET A REBOOT. ACCORDING TO FOX CEO DANA WALDEN, THE NETWORK IS IN TALKS TO BRING THE ANIMATED SERIES BACK. IT ORIGINALLY RAN FROM 1997-2009. THE MAIN

CHARACTER OF THE SHOW, IS A STRAIGHT LACED PROPANE SALESMAN IN ARLEN, TX. CAN YOU GIVE ME HIS FIRST NAME?

HANK