Jimmy Fallon’s Camp Winnipesaukee skit, perhaps one of the best reoccurring bits on The Tonight Show, has made its triumphant return with Justin Timberlake.

If you’ve never seen this skit on The Tonight Show, you’re really missing out. Celeb BFFs Timberlake & Fallon dress up as kids away at summer camp and perform *amazing* renditions of some of the most random songs and welcome celebrity guests into their cabin.

Check out the most recent skit here and get ready to LOL: