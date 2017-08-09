Justin Timberlake Performed In Canton Last Weekend, At A $16 Million Private Party

August 9, 2017 12:40 PM
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Justin Timberlake was in Canton over the weekend during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Thanks to CBS Sports compiling some social media from the event, we’ve got the breakdown for you here.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who is worth billions of dollars, threw a party at the Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, and had J.T. be the source of entertainment for the night.

Jones promised that it “was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime bash.”

According to people there, Justin Timberlake played two-hour concert at the party.

During his set, Timberlake sang a little bit of everything.

Justin Timberlake w Marko and @nikkiosu24 @brandonfivestar #glenmoorcountryclub #jerryjonesforpresident #halloffame

A post shared by Stacey Ann (@all_this_stacey) on

Timberlake, via the Dallas Morning News, said it was an honor to be there.

The Jones’ party during Hall of Fame weekend was over the top. It even included two former presidents in attendance (sort of) via a tribute video.

Things got a little crazy…

Current view at the Jerry Jones @profootballhof party. It's insanity.

A post shared by Rich Eisen (@richeisen) on

But at the end of the night, the Cowboys’ owner took the time to stop for a picture with Timberlake, who was looking great as always.

CANT STOP THE FEELING…EPIC NIGHT! @justintimberlake #HOF2017 #dallascowboys #jerryjones #celebration

A post shared by Charlotte Jones Anderson (@cjonesanderson) on

Wish we could’ve gotten an invite to be there! It was so close!

