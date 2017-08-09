Matt LeBlanc Tells Jimmy Kimmel Why Joey’s Arm Was In A Sling

Classic Joey. August 9, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Friends, Jimmy Kimmel, matt leblanc

Whether you kept up with Friends when it aired weekly on TV or you’re in the middle of your 10th binge-watch session on Netflix, it’s safe to say you’re fairly familiar with many key elements from the show.

Remember when Joey showed up with a random sling on his arm and blamed it on jumping on the bed? Classic Joey. What you probably didn’t know was that the cast was a write-in; Matt LeBlanc actually hurt himself IRL.

During the filming of the episode titled “The One Where No One’s Ready,” LeBlanc took a rather nasty spill which resulted in a pretty serious arm injury.

Listen to him explain the entire “stunt” to Jimmy Kimmel above and then head to your couch to continue your binge session.

 

