Music Legend Glen Campbell Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease

August 9, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Glen Campbell
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: Musician Glen Campbell performs during a photo call at the Shangri-La Hotel Sydney on January 30, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

Music legend Glen Campbell has finally lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The legendary singer, best known for songs like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Wichita Lineman” and “Gentle on My Mind,” died yesterday at a Nashville facility at the age of 81.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” a statement from the family reads. “The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.

