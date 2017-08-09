NO!!! Disney Is Pulling Its Movies From Netflix

Netflix is losing Disney and Pixar movies. Before you hyperventilate, the move isn’t happening for a little while.

Disney casually mentioned during an earnings report yesterday that they are pulling their movies from Netflix and launching its own streaming service. It launches in 2019, so until then, the now most popular service will keep the classic movies.

The new platform will be the home for all Disney movies going forward, starting with the 2019 theatrical slate which includes “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen 2,” and the upcoming live-action “The Lion King.” There will also be exclusive movies and TV series.

They launch an ESPN streaming service early next year.

Source