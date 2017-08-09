Starbucks Has A New Horchata Frappuccino

August 9, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks
(Photo credit KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

There’s a new frappuccino at Starbucks and thankfully, this one isn’t pink or rainbow-colored. The new drink is the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and it’s made with almondmilk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee, and ice, and even comes with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and cinnamon sugar on top.

As Starbucks says in a press release: “The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near.”

With flavors like these, the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino should satisfy you until Pumpkin Spice Latte season, which is right around the corner.

Source

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live