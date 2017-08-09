Starbucks Has A New Horchata Frappuccino

There’s a new frappuccino at Starbucks and thankfully, this one isn’t pink or rainbow-colored. The new drink is the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and it’s made with almondmilk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee, and ice, and even comes with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and cinnamon sugar on top.

As Starbucks says in a press release: “The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near.”

With flavors like these, the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino should satisfy you until Pumpkin Spice Latte season, which is right around the corner.

