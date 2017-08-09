Where We Were During The Last Total Solar Eclipse

Later this month, August 21st to be specific, a total solar eclipse will sweep across a pretty large portion of the United States. A total solar eclipse is where the moon completely blocks the sun and they only happen about once every 18 months but aren’t able to be seen everywhere.
It’s a pretty big deal because the last time the US saw one of these was 38 years ago (2-26-79)!
Hmm… 38 years ago. Let’s take a look back at what our nation was like in ’79.
- Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” was #1 on the charts
- The most popular TV show was 60 Minutes
- Jimmy Carter was President
- Bruce Jenner was on the cover of GQ
- Gas was less than 75 cents per gallon
- OJ was still playing in the NFL
- You could still smoke on an airplane
Check out the entire list and feel like you’re in a time machine with BuzzFeed’s Eclipse List.