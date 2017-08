It Was A TIED Game! Can You Correctly Answer More Than 3?

1. AVRIL LAVIGNE HAS REPORTEDLY GOT A NEW MAN IN HER LIFE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, E! NEWS REPORTS THAT AVRIL APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSE TO MUSIC PRODUCER J.R. ROTEM, WHO SHE WAS RECENTLY SPOTTED OUT WITH IN LOS ANGELES. AVRIL WAS PREVIOUSLY MARRIED TO MUSICIAN CHAD KROEGER. CHAD IS THE LEAD VOCALIST FOR THIS BAND.

NICKELBACK

2. MICHAEL JACKSON WAS OFTEN SEEN WEARING SUNGLASSES AND NOW HIS LOVE OF SHADES HAS INSPIRED A NEW PAIR OF LUXURY SUNGLASSES. THE LIMITED-EDITION SHADES WHICH ARE FRAMELESS WITH A GOLD-MIRRORED LENS, FEATURING THE KING OF POP’S SIGNATURE RIGHT ON THE LENS. ONLY 200 OF THEM ARE BEING SOLD, AT A PRICE OF $240 A PIECE. THIS MICHAEL JACKSON’S ALBUM IS THE BEST-SELLING ALBUM OF ALL TIME BY CLAIMED SALES (65 MILLION). THRILLER, OFF THE WALL OR BAD?

THRILLER

3. YOU WON’T BE SEEING A MAN ON HALLE BERRY’S ARM ANYTIME SOON. THE ACTRESS SAYS SHE’S TAKING A “LITTLE BREAK” FROM DATING. DURING THIS TIME SHE’S SPENDING TIME WITH HER KIDS AND “REFLECTING” ON WHO SHE IS AND WHAT SHE WANTS. HALLE BERRY GREW UP IN NORTHEAST OHIO! DO YOU KNOW WHICH CITY SHE GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL FROM? PARMA, BEDFORD OR CLEVELAND HEIGHTS?

BEDFORD

4. PINK HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HER NEXT RECORD, “BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA,” WILL DROP ON OCTOBER 13TH. SHE’S ALSO SET TO DROP THE SONG’S FIRST SINGLE, “WHAT ABOUT US,” TODAY AT 8AM AND WE WILL HAVE IT FOR YOU FIRST. PINK CONTRIBUTED HER SONG “JUST LIKE FIRE”, TO THIS MOVIE SOUNDTRACK STARRING JOHNNY DEPP AND ANNE HATHAWAY.

ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

5. JUDGE JUDY IS RICH! LIKE, SUPER RICH. SHE SOLD HER ENTIRE 10,400 SHOW ARCHIVE TO CBS FOR A COOL $95 MILLION DOLLARS. WHAT IN THE

WORLD IS JUDGE JUDY’S LAST NAME?

SHEINDLIN