Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince for His Role in Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’

By Robyn Collins

An unknown Wesley Snipes beat out Prince during auditions for a part in Michael Jackson’s “Bad” music video.

“Me and Prince were auditioning together, and I blew Prince out of the water,” Snipes revealed to Conan O’Brien. “Michael had told Prince that he had the role, and then he met me.”

“This is a true story,” he reiterated. “Prince was actually considered the lead character in the ‘Bad’ video, and then Michael met me and kicked Prince to the curb.”

The Martin Scorsese directed clip, is an 18-minute story about inner-city gangs. The actor said he thought part of the reason he got the role was that Jackson believed he was actually a gang member in real life. “[Jackson] really thought I was in a gang – he didn’t know that I was a trained thespian,” the actor recalled. “At the time, the great Michael hadn’t spent very much time in the ‘hood.”