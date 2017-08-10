YES!! Pink Announces New Album And Single

August 10, 2017
Pink fans have been anxiously awaiting word of a new album and they finally got it. The singer has announced that her next record, “Beautiful Trauma,” will drop on October 13th. She’s also set to drop the song’s first single, “What About Us,” today.

“I could not be more excited right now. … my new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ comes out October 13th,” she shares on Instagram. “I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

Funny enough, Pink was a little premature about her single. In her announcement yesterday she said it was coming out that day, but it turns out since she was overseas when she made the post so she was getting ahead of herself. She joked, “It’s already Thursday where I am sorry America! You have to wait til Thursday. I’m in the future.”

