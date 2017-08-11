Cleveland Scene’s Andrew Zelman Joins The Show To Chat Feast Of The Assumption, Scooter’s Dawg House And MORE!

119TH FEAST OF THE ASSUMPTION

WHEN: Saturday August 12th – Tuesday August 15th

WHERE: 12021 Mayfield Road, Cleveland OH 44106

WHAT: The entire length of Mayfield Road, between Euclid Avenue and Cleveland Heights, will be closed off for the weekend. Carnival rides, Italian-themed food vendors and more will line the streets.

Admission is free! For more information, click HERE.

SCOOTER’S DAWG HOUSE

WHERE: 9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor, 440-354-8480

WHAT: A seasonal shop in Mentor that sells amazing hot dogs, burgers, fries and MORE. Remeber, this is the place where Tim found his Northeast Ohio rock! For more information, click HERE.

BANANA BAR CRAWL

WHEN: Saturday, August 12th

WHEN: Registration and banana costume pick up 5-7pm

WHAT: A crawl that includes six bar stops while those individuals are dressed in banana costumers.

For ticket information, click HERE.