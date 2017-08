The downtown location (234 Euclid Ave) will close it’s doors tomorrow and the new location (186 Union St., Westlake) will open at Crocker Park in the fall.

The new menu at the Crocker Park location will include:

Japanese-inspired Ramen bowls Breakfast options New lunch, dinner and kids menu dishes

Chef Jonathon Sawyer joined the show to give details on the recent changes. Listen to our podcast above!