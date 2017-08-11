Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Coming To Grocery Stores

Summer is more than halfway over and that means Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be at Starbucks soon. While they haven’t announced when the prized PSL will be making its annual comeback, Starbucks is tiding us over with some pumpkin spice products that’ll be available at supermarkets this month.

According to a press release, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored ground coffee will be hitting store shelves and so will ready-to-drink Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The 14-ounce bottled beverage should retail for $2.79 and features all the cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spice flavors people love.

And the coffee, which is described as a light roast, will sell for $9.99 for an 11-ounce bag. And don’t worry if you’re more of a Pumpkin Spice K-Cup gal, or love the VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, those will be coming back soon, too. So until people can get their hands on a real Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte again, these products should stand in for the fan favorite.