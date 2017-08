Which Star102 Artist Is The Most Popular Musician On Tour This Fall?

1. EVERYONE SEEMS PRETTY EXCITED ABOUT THE UPCOMING TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE HAPPENING AUGUST 21ST. BUT IF SKY-BOUND COOLNESS ISN’T YOUR THING, KRISPY KREME IS GIVING YOU A REASON TO CARE ABOUT THIS FATEFUL DAY. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE 80 YEARS THEY’VE BEEN MAKING DOUGHNUTS, THEY’RE COVERING THEIR SIGNATURE GLAZED GOODIES IN CHOCOLATE. BUT – JUST LIKE THE SOLAR ECLIPSE – THE CHOCOLATE-GLAZED DOUGHNUTS WILL ONLY BE AROUND FOR A LIMITED TIME. TRUE OR FALSE: KRISTY KREME SELLS DOUGHNUTS.

TRUE

2. KYLIE JENNER HAS OFFICIALLY LEFT HER TEEN YEARS BEHIND. KRIS AND CAITLYN JENNER’S BABY TURNED 20 YESTERDAY, AND HER FAMILY THREW A PARTY TO CELEBRATE. TRUE OR FALSE, JENNER’S ON TRACK TO HAVE RACKED UP A BILLION DOLLARS WITH HER BRAND KYLIE COSMETICS BY 2022?

TRUE

3. WHAT HAS TAYLOR HICKS BEEN DOING? NOTHING! OH WAIT, CORRECTION. HE IS HOSTING THE 2ND SEASON OF THE AWARD WINNING TV SERIES “SLATE PLATE”. BY THE WAY THE SHOW AIRS TONIGHT ON INSP. HUH? I STILL CANNOT BELIEVE THAT HE ACTUALLY WON AMERICAN IDOL. WE ALL KNOW IT SHOULD’VE BEEN CHRIS DAUGHTRY WHO FINISHED IN WHICH PLACE, ON SEASON 5? 3RD? 4TH? 5TH?

4TH

4. ASK ANY PARENT AND THEY’LL TELL YOU IT’S HARD TO KEEP TRACK OF WHAT KIDS ARE INTO THESE DAYS, BUT ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT, THE ANSWER IS APPARENTLY YOUTUBE. YOUTUBE IS THE TOP BRAND OF THE YEAR FOR KIDS AGES SIX THROUGH 12. THIS YEAR’S BATTLE WAS CLOSE THOUGH WITH COOKIE BRAND OREO COMING IN SECOND BY ONLY ONE POINT. ANY IDEA WHICH BRAND CAME IN THIRD? FIDGET SPINNERS, M&M’S OR NETFLIX?

M&M’S(SPINNERS IN 8TH, NETFLIX IN 5TH)

5. THERE ARE A LOT OF GREAT ARTISTS HITTING THE ROAD THIS FALL, AND NO DOUBT THERE ARE SOME THAT ARE DEFINITELY MORE POPULAR THAN OTHERS. 24/7 WALL STREET HAS JUST COME OUT WITH A LIST OF THE MOST POPULAR MUSICIANS ON TOUR THIS FALL. LADY GAGA CAME IN THIRD PLACE,

BRUNO MARS IN SECOND, WHICH STAR102 ARTIST TOPPED THE LIST?

COLDPLAY