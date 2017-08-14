Bruno Mars Donates $1-Million To Help Flint Water Crisis

August 14, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Bruno Mars
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bruno Mars is doing some good with his money…and he’s giving a lot of it. The singer announced over the weekend that he’s donating $1-million to help those affected by the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

The singer made the announcement during a stop on his “24K Magic tour” stop in Auburn Hills, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, with the money from the concert going to The County Foundation of Greater Flint.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Bruno said. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.”

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live