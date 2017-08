Can You Answer This “American Idol” Question That Our Contestant Missed?

1. COULD KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM BE BACK ON? WELL, THAT’S THE SPECULATION AFTER THE FORMER COUPLE WAS SPOTTED TOGETHER AT ED SHEERAN’S CONCERT OVER THE WEEKEND. “THEY DEFINITELY SEEMED LIKE THEY’RE BACK TOGETHER,” A SOURCE SAYS. “THEY CUDDLED MOST OF THE NIGHT. SHE SAT ON HIS LAP MOST OF THE NIGHT AND SHARED KISSES.” WHO’S OLDER? ORLANDO BLOOM? OR KATY PERRY?

ORLANDO BLOOM – 40

KATY PERRY – 32

2. EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWN FAVORITE FAST FOOD PLACE. AND WHEN IT COMES TO FRENCH FRIES, THEY’RE ALL A LITTLE DIFFERENT. SO, IN A RECENT SURVEY, IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT MCDONALD’S HAS THE BEST FRIES FOLLOWED BY WENDY’S. WHICH FAST FOOD PLACE CAME IN THIRD? BURGER KING, SONIC OR FIVE GUYS?

FIVE GUYS(BURGER KING 8TH, SONIC 9TH)

3. NOW THAT WE KNOW CHRIS PRATT AND ANNA FARIS ARE PARTING WAYS AFTER EIGHT YEARS OF MARRIAGE, PRATT IS APPARENTLY NOT WASTING TIME AS FAR AS GETTING INTO “MOVING ON” MODE. SINCE MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT, HE APPARENTLY DOESN’T FEEL THE NEED TO WEAR HIS RING ANYMORE. PRATT CAME TO PROMINENCE WITH HIS TELEVISION ROLES, FOR WHICH HE IS BEST KNOWN FOR HIS ROLE AS ANDY DWYER IN THIS NBC SITCOM.

PARKS AND RECREATION (PARKS AND REC WORKS TOO) FROM 2009–15

4. MILEY CYRUS IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW SINGLE. MILEY WAS UNEXPECTEDLY ABSENT FROM THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS LAST NIGHT, AND TOOK TO INSTAGRAM TO EXPLAIN WHY SHE MISSED THE SHOW. SHE HAS NEW MUSIC THAT DROPS THIS FRIDAY! YAY! YOUNGER NOW IS THE NAME OF THE TRACK. DOES MILEY, OR HER DAD BILL RAE, HAVE A GRAMMY?

NOPE

5. “AMERICAN IDOL” WINNER PHILLIP PHILLIPS IS BACK WITH SOME NEW MUSIC. THE SINGER JUST RELEASED THE NEW SINGLE “MILES,” WHICH IS HIS FIRST NEW MUSIC SINCE SUING “IDOL” PRODUCERS 19 ENTERTAINMENT TO GET OUT OF HIS

CONTRACT BACK IN 2015. WHAT SEASON DID PHILLIP PHILLIPS WIN AMERICAN IDOL? 11TH, 12TH OR 13TH?

SEASON 11