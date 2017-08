Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win tickets to Cedar Point where thrills come in all shapes, sizes tastes and sounds! Buy in advance and save at cedarpoint.com.

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!