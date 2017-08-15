Being Called At 4:00 A.M. Is Never Good…

My son was out with his friends last night – this is the last week for most of them because they’re all heading off to various colleges. They’ve been spending a lot of time together, squeezing in the last bit of memories before they start learning to “adult”.

Not so “adult” is calling your Mom at 4:00 A.M. to tell her you accidentally put DIESEL fuel in your car and now it won’t start and you’re stuck at WalMart with your friends!

About 6 months ago I showed my son how to put gas in his car, yes, only 6 months ago. When I showed him I stressed stressed stressed NEVER NEVER NEVER put Diesel fuel in your car – actually it’s nearly impossible because the nozzle is too big and won’t fit, so that’s not something you’ll have to worry about.

Wrong. Although the nozzle didn’t fit, he held it by the gas tank and let it run into the tank $20 worth!

I had the car towed to Shymske’s Auto Center on State Road in Parma and lucky for me the owner is super cool and will have the car fixed in a day or so and at a very reasonable price!

On the bright side, the boys all learned a valuable lesson: Listen To Your Mom!!!