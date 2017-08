How awesome is this?!

Last night, Nickelback chose Kathy to sing karaoke with them on stage during “Rockstar” and she was AMAZING!

You never know who we'll pick to join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. It just might be you! #NBCLE pic.twitter.com/ljQztTgKqR — Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 15, 2017

Listen to our interview with Kathy above.