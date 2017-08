This Is The Most Popular Destination For Labor Day Weekend

1. ARE FORMER FLAMES BRITNEY SPEARS AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE WORKING ON A COLLABORATION? WELL, THAT’S THE RUMOR. THE PAIR WAS AT A RECENT TAPING OF “BOY BAND” WHEN PRODUCER TIMBALAND HINTED ABOUT A COLLABORATION AND NEW MUSIC. TRUE OR FALSE, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE WAS WELL KNOWN FOR BEING IN THE POP BAND BACKSTREET BOYS?

FALSE

2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY J LAW. YUP, ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE TURNS 27 YEARS OLD TODAY. SHE AUDITIONED FOR THIS ROLE IN THE “TWILIGHT SERIES, BUT LOST OUT TO KRISTEN STEWART.

BELLA SWAN

3. IN SAD TRUMP TOOHEY NEWS, A STUNT WOMAN HAS DIEDWHILE SHOOTING A MOTORCYCLE SCENE FOR “DEADPOOL 2”. SHE DROVE THROUGH GLASS ON THE GROUND FLOOR OF A BUILDING, AND AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY. RYAN RENOYLDS HAS SPONE OUT, AND SAYS THAT THEY ARE “HEARTBROKEN, SCHOCKED AND DEVASTATED.” RYAN REYNOLDS PLAYS WHICH ROLE IN THE MOVIE “DEADPOOL”? DEADPOOL/WADE

4. ACCORDING TO EXPEDIA, LABOR DAY WEEKEND IS ONE OF THE BUSIEST TRAVEL WEEKENDS OF THE YEAR, AND JUDGING BY FLIGHT BOOKINGS, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO SPEND IT IN A BIG CITY, WITH NEW YORK EXPECTED TO BE THE BUSIEST DESTINATION FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL. LAS VEGAS IS IN AT NUMBER 2, WHICH CITY CAME IN 3RD PLACE AS THE MOST POPULAR DESTINATION FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND? CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES OR ORLANDO?

LOS ANGELES (ORLANDO 4TH, CHICAGO 5TH)

5. “DESPACITO” IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO BREAKING THE RECORD FOR THE MOST WEEKS ON TOP THE “BILLBOARD” HOT 100. THE HIT TRACK, FEATURING JUSTIN BIEBER, IS SPENDING ITS 14TH WEEK AT NUMBER ONE, PUTTING IT IN AN EIGHT-WAY TIE FOR THE SECOND MOST WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE. THE ONLY SONG THAT HAS MORE WEEKS IS THIS MARIAH CAREY AND BOYZ II MEN’S SONG.

“ONE SWEET DAY” WITH 16