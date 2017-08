Happy National Roller Coaster Day! THIS Is The Tallest Roller Coaster At Cedar Point

PINK IS SET TO BE HONORED AT THIS MONTH’S MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS. PINK WILL RECEIVE THE PRESTIGIOUS MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD, WHICH IN PAST YEARS HAS GONE TO SUCH ARTISTS AS BEYONCÉ, MADONNA, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, RIHANNA AND MORE. PINK HAS A PUNCTUATION MARK FOR THE LETTER I IN HER NAME. WHAT IS IT?

EXCLAMATION POINT

TODAY IS NATIONAL ROLLER COASTER DAY! IF YOU LOVE A THRILL RIDE – THIS IS THE DAY FOR YOU! SPEAKING OF ROLLER COASTERS, THIS IS THE TALLEST COASTER AT CEDAR POINT. IS IT MILLENNIUM FORCE, TOP THRILL DRAGSTER OR VALRAVN?

TOP THRILL (420 FT) (FORCE 308′, VALRAVN 223′)

FINALLY, DANIEL CRAIG HIMSELF HAS CONFIRMED HE WILL BE PLAYING JAMES BOND ONCE AGAIN. THE 25TH INSTALLMENT OF THE FRANCHISE WAS CONFIRMED ALREADY, BUT IT WASN’T UNTIL CRAIG’S APPEARANCE ON THE LATE SHOW THAT FANS KNEW FOR SURE THE ACTOR WAS SUITING UP ONCE AGAIN. TRUE OR FALSE, THIS WILL BE CRAIG’S FIFTH TIME PLAYING JAMES BOND?

TRUE

HAPPY 55TH BIRTHDAY STEVE CARELL! CARELL IS BEST KNOWN FOR PLAYING THIS CHARACTER ON THE AMERICAN VERSION OF THE OFFICE?

MICHAEL SCOTT

LOOKS LIKE KESHA’S FANS REALLY WERE ANXIOUS TO GET THEIR HANDS ON SOME NEW MUSIC. ACCORDING TO INDUSTRY FORECASTERS, THE SINGER’S NEW ALBUM “RAINBOW” IS ON TRACK TO DEBUT ON TOP THE “BILLBOARD” 200 ALBUM CHART. THIS WILL MAKE IT HER SECOND NUMBER ONE, FOLLOWING HER 2010 DEBUT ALBUM NAMED WHAT? ANIMAL, KESHA OR WARRIOR?

ANIMAL