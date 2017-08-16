How To Get Dried Red Wine Out Of Your Carpet

So, if you’re like me your night goes something like this:

Get kids to bed Find Netflix show or The Bachelor if it’s on Pour glass of wine and find a chip o’ the day Fall asleep with said wine in hand Wake up to being cold because it spilled on you, or worse, don’t wake up at all and discover wine in the morning because your dog is making a weird sucking sound on the spill

Never fear, I have just the thing to get it out. When I got to the stain, it was actually 2 days later and it was completely dried. Here’s what I used:

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon dishwashing liquid

2 cups hot water

Let it soak for about 20 minutes, and then suck it up with a carpet cleaner or with heavy towels. Do not scrub

That’s it!!! No more wine stains in your carpet…Until Tuesday