How To Get Dried Red Wine Out Of Your Carpet

So, if you’re like me your night goes something like this:
- Get kids to bed
- Find Netflix show or The Bachelor if it’s on
- Pour glass of wine and find a chip o’ the day
- Fall asleep with said wine in hand
- Wake up to being cold because it spilled on you, or worse, don’t wake up at all and discover wine in the morning because your dog is making a weird sucking sound on the spill
Never fear, I have just the thing to get it out. When I got to the stain, it was actually 2 days later and it was completely dried. Here’s what I used:
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 tablespoon dishwashing liquid
2 cups hot water
Let it soak for about 20 minutes, and then suck it up with a carpet cleaner or with heavy towels. Do not scrub
That’s it!!! No more wine stains in your carpet…Until Tuesday