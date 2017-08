The show was originally schedule to play at Quicken Loans Arena on September 15th but not the event well be held on Cleveland’s Warehouse District outdoor stage at 1212 West 6th Street.

The concert includes 90s pop stars TLC, Blackstreet, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and more.

For those who purchased tickets to the show at the Q are entitled to a refund and all requests must be made by 5pm on Friday, September 8th.

For more details, click HERE.