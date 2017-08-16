Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Winter Tour To Honor Paul O’Neill

When Trans-Siberian Orchestra head out on tour this winter, it will be without founding member Paul O’Neill, who passed away in April (read Bill Louis’ tribute to Paul HERE).

Speaking with USA TODAY, guitarist Al Pitrelli assures that TSO will still deliver a merry metal holiday spectacle when it embarks on its Winter Tour 2017, which kicks off November 16 in Erie, PA and arrives in Cleveland December 29 at Quicken Loans Arena for 3pm and 8pm shows.

USA TODAY exclusively announced the dates of the 60-city trek, which is based on the The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, featuring fan-favorite tunes including Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24), O’ Come All Ye Faithful and Good King Joy.

“Every note and every lyric is something that Paul had written; 99% of (the production) is Paul’s design,” says Pitrelli, 54. “Everything that you see on that stage is a tribute to the man’s genius.”

Read The Full USA TODAY interview here

Official ticket info.

The full list of dates:

Nov. 16 — Erie, Pa., Erie Insurance Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Nov. 16 — Council Bluffs, Iowa, Mid America Center, 7:30 PM

Nov. 17 — Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena, 8 PM

Nov. 18 — Allentown, Pa., PPL Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 18 — Denver, Pepsi Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 19 — Wilkes Barre, Pa., Mohegan Sun Arena, 2:30 and 7 PM

Nov. 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo., World Arena, 2:30 and 7 PM

Nov. 21 — Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Nov. 22 — Rochester, N.Y., Blue Cross, 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 — Worcester, Mass., DCU Center, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 24 — Spokane, Wash., Spokane Arena, 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 — Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 25 — Seattle, KeyArena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Nov. 26 — Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Nov. 26 — Eugene, Ore., Matthew Knight Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 — Fort Wayne, Ind., Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 — Fresno, Calif., Sav Mart Center, 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 — Lexington, Ky., Rupp Arena, 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 — Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 — Toledo, Ohio, Huntington Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 1 — Sacramento, Golden 1 Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 2 — Dayton, Ohio, Nutter Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 2 — Ontario, Citizens Business Bank Arena, 3:30 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 — Phoenix, Gila River Arena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 6 — Richmond, Va., Richmond Coliseum, 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 — El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Arena, 3 and 7 PM

Dec. 7 — Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center, 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 — Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena, 7 PM

Dec. 8 — Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Dec. 8 — Wichita, Kan., Intrust Bank Arena, 8 PM

Dec. 9 — Duluth, Ga., Infinite Energy Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 9 — Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 10 — Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena, 3 and 7 PM

Dec. 13 — Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 — Birmingham, Ala., BJCC, 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 — Washington, Capital One Arena, 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 — Jacksonviille, Fla., Jacksonville Memorial Auditorium, 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 — Hershey, Pa., Giant Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 15 — Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Arena, 8 PM

Dec. 16 — Buffalo, N.Y., KeyBank Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 16 — Orlando, Amway Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 17 — Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 — Tampa, Amalie Arena, 3 and 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 — Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 — New Orleans, Smoothie King Center, 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 — Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena, 4 and 8 PM

Dec. 21 — Houston, Toyota Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 22 — Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 22 — Dallas, American Airlines Arena, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 23 — Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 23 — San Antonio, AT&T Center, 3:30 and 8 PM

Dec. 26 — Newark, N.J., Prudential Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 26 — St. Louis, Scottrade Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 27 — Albany, N.Y., Times Union Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 28 — Chicago, Allstate Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 29 — Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 29 — Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bradley Center, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 30 — Columbus, Nationwide Arena, 3 and 8 PM

Dec. 30 — St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center, 3:30 and 8 PM