University Hospitals And Cleveland Clinic Oncology Nurses Show Compassion For Each Other

When tragedy results in the loss of one of University Hospital’s own nurses, the nurses at Cleveland Clinic knew they had to do something to help.

The oncology nursing team decided to show support with…PIZZA! They collected money and gave a gift card so UH could purhcase lunch when needed.

Fast foward to early 2017 and Cleveland Clinic’s own unit began to see crisis after cris. It was then that UH nurses then sent a pizza and a beautiful salad to Cleveland Clinic’s unit to let them know that they are not alone.

How amazing is this?

The common thread between the two units? Taking care of cancer patients and their compassion for fellow oncology nurses. Listen to our podcast with oncology nurse Megan above on this beautiful story.